Spurt in crime worries Odisha's Jagatsinghpur residents

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Rising instances of extortion, snatching and robbery have become a cause of major concern in Jagatsinghpur district even as the police has utterly failed to tackle crime in the region.

On Sunday night, miscreants forcibly entered the house of a grocery shop owner Laxmidhar Swain of Rangiagarg locality in Abhyachandpur police limits with the intention to commit robbery and attacked him and his family members.

Swain was critically injured in the attack and admitted to Atharbanki hospital for treatment.

A similar incident was reported from Redhua hospital in Raghunathpur police limits where a pharmacist Jitendra Mallick and a home guard Narendra Sethy were attacked during a loot bid.

Last week, some miscreants had robbed an employee of a non-banking financial company of Rs 1 lakh.

The incident took place on Chatua-Erasama road in Erasama police limits. However, no arrests have been made in this connection so far.

Police have arrested three persons- Susant Swain, Somyaranjan Mohanty and Anil Kumar Nayak for demanding extortion money from a businessman Anrurag Mishra from Pattamundai in Kendrapada district at Paradip recently.

However, this has not deterred the criminals who have been striking with ease in the port town and other areas of the district.

Even as Jagatsinghpur police claim to have initiated steps to check crimes on roads by pressing into service eight additional PCR vans, it does not seem to be working.

Cases of people being waylaid and robbed of cash and valuables, snatching of mobile phones and gold chains have almost become an everyday affair in the district.