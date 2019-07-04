Home States Odisha

BJD-BJP bonhomie reaches new high in Parliament

Bhartruhari Mahatab demands probe into mysterious death of Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Published: 04th July 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi.

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The growing bonhomie between BJP and BJD reached a new level on Wednesday with senior MP of the regional party Bhartruhari Mahatab backing the saffron party’s demand for a probe into the mysterious death of Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Mahatab recalled the resolution passed by West Bengal Assembly urging the Centre to conduct a probe into the death of Mukherjee which he was incarcerated in Kashmir jail.

The BJD MP from Cuttack said that a resolution of the West Bengal Assembly was sent to the Home Ministry requesting for an investigation into the mysterious death of the Mukherjee who was the first Union Minister for Commerce and Industry of independent India. However, no probe has been conducted so far.

Describing Mukherjee as a most popular leader not only in West Bengal but in the entire country, Mahatab said the Jan Sangh leader after relinquishing the ministership had visited Cuttack along with his father Harekrushna Mahatab to Cuttack in 1950 when he was given a rousing reception.

He was strongly opposed to the interpolation of Articles 370 and latter 35A in the Indian constitution which give special power to Jammu and Kashmir.  “Since the West Bengal Assembly had passed a resolution demanding an impartial probe into the mysterious death of Mukherjee, I strongly urge upon this house to direct the Government to conduct an investigation into the case,” he said.

Justifying the need for a probe into Mukherjee’s death, Mahatab said the Centre had investigated into the disappearance of Netaji Subash Bose several times. Mahatab’s endorsement to BJP’s demand ahead of the birth anniversary of the veteran leader who was ideologically close to RSS and considered as a proponent of Hindu nationalism was another sign of the BJD inching closure to the saffron party.

The renewed bonhomie between the two parties which bitterly fought recent elections was visible last week when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced his party’s support to BJP-sponsored Rajya Sabha candidate Ashwini Vaishnav, a former IAS officer of Odisha cadre, as a Rajya Sabha candidate when the BJD had the strength to send its third candidate.

It may be recalled that the BJD which shared power with the BJP for nine years from 2000 to 2009 had to part ways with the saffron party over communal riots in Kandhamal. The Chief Minister’s famous statement then that “Every bone in my body is secular” is still fresh in the mind of the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP BJD ties Odisha BJP Lok Sabha BJD Bhartruhari Mahatab Bharatiya Jan Sangh BJD backs BJP
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp