Fake caste certificate slur on MLA

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA : An election petition has been filed in the Orissa High Court challenging the election of Makaranda Muduli as Rayagada MLA.

The petitioner, R Harish Patnaik, has alleged that Muduli, who won the seat defeating Lal Bihari Himirika of BJD, had submitted fake caste certificate.

He pointed out that Muduli’s caste is mentioned as Jhodia in the certificate whereas members of the Jhodia community are still fighting for Scheduled Tribe status. The Rayagada constituency is reserved for ST.

He said it needs to be inquired how the certificate was issued by the official concerned when the community is yet to get ST tag. He sought High Court intervention in the matter.