Moquim election challenged

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Former BJD MLA Debashis Samantaray on Wednesday filed an election petition in Orissa High Court challenging the election of Congress leader Mohammed Moquim from Barabati Cuttack Assembly seat.

The two-time MLA from the seat lost to Moquim in 2019 polls by a margin of 3,827 votes.

In his petition Samantaray has challenged that while filing nomination papers Moquim had suppressed material facts with respect to criminal cases pending against him. He had also not disclosed correct facts about his assets and liabilities.

The election petition has sought declaration of Moquim’s election as void and direction to the Election Commission to conduct fresh polls. Moquim is the president of Cuttack city Congress.