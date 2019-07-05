President Kovind, PM Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik greet people on the occasion of Rath Yatra

Home States Odisha

President Ram Nath Kovind wished people of the country on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:15 AM

By Express News Service

PURI: President Ram Nath Kovind wished people of the country on the occasion of Rath Yatra.“As the Rath Yatra festivities begin, greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone’s lives,” the President tweeted

In his message Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought blessings of the almighty for well-being of people. 

It’s humbling to see the outpouring of love, energy and compassion amongst the ocean of people on #RathaJatra on the Grand Road. Lord Jagannath and his devotees are awe inspiring and spectacular. #JaiJagannath#ରଥଯାତ୍ରା pic.twitter.com/lFNXRckRYc

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) 4 July 2019

Several Governors, Union Ministers and CMs of other states also greeted people. The Rath Yatra was a trending topic on social media through the day with eight of the top 10 trends on twitter being on the festival. The trending hashtags included #RathaJatra in English, Hindi and Odia, #RathYatra, #PuriRathYatra, #RathYatra2019, #JagannathRathYatra and #Puri.

