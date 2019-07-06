Jilted lover gets 10-year jail term for acid attack in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Additional District and Sessions Court of Dharamgarh on Friday sentenced Parsuram Majhi of Bankapala village to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 326-A of IPC and fined him `1 lakh for attacking a woman with acid.

In default of payment of fine, he has to undergo further RI of two years.

Majhi was also sentenced to five years of RI under Section 3o7 of IPC with a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment of fine, he has to further undergo three months of RI.

Additionally, he has to undergo RI of two years under Section 506 IPC.

For offence under Section 341 IPC, Majhi has to undergo RI of 15 days.

All the sentences will run concurrently. The fine amount on realisation will be paid to the 22-year-old victim Debanti Bibhar, a native of Khandi Dangriguda, for her treatment.

Additional District Judge Ramkrushna Choudhury also asked the District Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to Debanti and directed Kalahandi Collector to rehabilitate the victim under any of the Government schemes as she is educated.

On January 1, Debanti was on her way to attend a computer class at Kalampur when she was attacked with acid by Majhi.

She was admitted to Kalampur Community Health Centre before being shifted to Bhawanipatna Headquarters Hospital.

She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Debanti sustained burn injuries on her face and other parts of the body.

The accused was trying to woo Debanti for the last two years. As she rejected his proposal, Majhi poured acid on her to take revenge.

Soon after the incident, Majhi absconded to Hyderabad. Tracking his mobile number, Kalahandi police nabbed him on January 21. The incident had taken place in January this year.