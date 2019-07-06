Home States Odisha

Jilted lover gets 10-year jail term for acid attack in Odisha

Majhi was also sentenced to five years of RI under Section 3o7 of IPC with a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment of fine, he has to further undergo three months of RI. 

Published: 06th July 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

acid attack, violence against women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Additional District and Sessions Court of Dharamgarh on Friday sentenced Parsuram Majhi of Bankapala village to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 326-A of IPC and fined him `1 lakh for attacking a woman with acid. 

In default of payment of fine, he has to undergo further RI of two years.

Majhi was also sentenced to five years of RI under Section 3o7 of IPC with a fine of Rs 10,000. In default of payment of fine, he has to further undergo three months of RI. 

Additionally, he has to undergo RI of two years under Section 506 IPC.  

For offence under Section 341 IPC, Majhi has to undergo RI of 15 days.

 All the sentences will run concurrently. The fine amount on realisation will be paid to the 22-year-old victim Debanti Bibhar, a native of Khandi Dangriguda, for her treatment. 

Additional District Judge Ramkrushna Choudhury also asked the District Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to Debanti and directed Kalahandi Collector to rehabilitate the victim under any of the Government schemes as she is educated.  

On January 1, Debanti was on her way to attend a computer class at Kalampur when she was attacked with acid by Majhi.

She was admitted to Kalampur Community Health Centre before being shifted to Bhawanipatna Headquarters Hospital.

She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Debanti sustained burn injuries on her face and other parts of the body.

The accused was trying to woo Debanti for the last two years. As she rejected his proposal, Majhi poured acid on her to take revenge.

Soon after the incident, Majhi absconded to Hyderabad. Tracking his mobile number, Kalahandi police nabbed him on January 21.  The incident had taken place in January this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha crime Odisha crime cases Odisha acid attack cases Acid attack cases
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp