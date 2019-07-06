Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauds Union Budget 2019, calls it ‘long term vision’

The Chief Minister wanted increase in the quantum of assistance to farmers under PM-KISAN on par with KALIA scheme.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed the Union Budget 2019-20 as good for the country but sought adequate backing of fund allocations to take it forward.

“The Budget speaks about the medium to long term vision of the government which is good for the country. However, these need to be backed by commensurate budgetary allocations,” he said.

Even as he welcomed higher allocation for sectors like health, education, skill development, drinking water, livelihood mission, women and child development, the Chief Minister flagged concern over the decreased provision for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), SCs, STs and other vulnerable groups and pension under National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

“Reduced allocation for National Highways will also adversely affect inter-state connectivity,” he said.

The Chief Minister also disapproved of the imposition of cess and surcharges by the Central government which remain outside the divisible pool and further reduce resource availability for the states.

The Budget has proposed to increase special additional duty and road and infrastructure cess on diesel and petrol by Rs 1 each per litre.

He called for allocation of funds in tune with the emphasis laid on rural connectivity through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), housing through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Swachh Bharat Mission in the Budget.

The Chief Minister also wanted increase in the quantum of assistance to farmers under PM-KISAN on par with KALIA scheme.

“Landless labourers and share-croppers should also have been included in PM-KISAN,” he said.

Naveen, however, welcomed the increased allocation for the railway projects. “I hope, the railway projects in Odisha would be fast-tracked,” he said.

