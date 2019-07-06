Survey for NH bypass road starts in Odisha

Home States Odisha

This NH bypass is aimed at diverting the traffic flow on Raipur-Visakhapatnam NH that passes three km through Jeypore town. 

NH 55

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A new NH bypass will be constructed for Jeypore town from Bariniput to Umuri village under Jeypore NH division by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

This is aimed at diverting the traffic flow on Raipur-Visakhapatnam NH that passes three km through Jeypore town. 

At least 4,000 vehicles ply on the NH through the town leading to traffic snarls and taking the gravity of the situation, public representatives and district administration had asked the NHAI to construct a bypass. NHAI had approved the bypass project last year.

The NHAI has planned to construct 4.39 km road from Bariniput to Umuri for the new bypass road at an expenditure of Rs 60 crore.

Survey for the road project was started recently and would be carried out in Barniput, Gadapardar and Umuri panchayats. The survey team of NHAI will submit its report to the Revenue Department for land acquisition.

