Admission begins to MBBS, BDS courses in Odisha; July 10 last date for first round

A total of 170 students took admission to MBBS course in SCBMCH on the day, said OJEE Chairman SK Chand.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) council on began the admission process for MBBS/BDS courses in the State on Saturday. On the first day, OJEE carried out admission process for SCB Medical College in Cuttack and response of students was overwhelming, officials said. SCB Medical College has 250 seats of which the State quota is 212. The OJEE had allotted 210 MBBS seats in the college for first-round admission of which 80 per cent seats were filled on the first day.

A total of 170 students took admission to MBBS course in SCBMCH on the day, said OJEE Chairman SK Chand. Apart from SCB MCH, the other colleges where seats have been allotted for the first round of admission are - 205 in MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, 167 in VSS Medical College at Burla, 101 each at PRM Medical College at Baripada and SLN Medical College at Koraput, 81 seats each at Government Medical College at Balangir and Balasore and 96 seats at Hitech Medical College, Bhubaneswar. The admission process for these medical colleges will start from Sunday.

The OJEE chairman said medical counselling in the first round will continue till July 10 for admission to 1,042 MBBS seats in eight medical colleges and 122 BDS seats in two dental colleges, he said.“If students face any difficulty in reporting at OJEE office with draft for admission, they may come before July 10. The seats allotted to students on the basis of rank secured in NEET will remain reserved for them till July 10,” he added.

This year the State Government after getting approval from the Medical Council of India has implemented the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota scheme for medical students by reserving 10 per cent seats in the government medical colleges.

Accordingly, 25 per cent seats have been increased in three medical colleges having less seats to implement the scheme. Fifty seats have been increased in VIMSAR while 25 seats have been increased in each PRMMCH Baripada and SLN MCH Koraput.

