Temple committee examine Jagannath temple's Garbhagruha after water seepage during Cyclone Fani

By Express News Service

PURI: The high-level temple core committee and experts of Archaeological Survey of India on Saturday examined the condition of Garbhagruha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Jagannath temple.

Earlier, servitors had reported that water had entered the sanctum sanctorum through roof during the tropical cyclone Fani. As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) did not remove scaffoldings around the temple before Fani, rains hit the temple wall and damaged some sculptures.

The experts examined the roof of Garbhagruha, first and second floors of the main temple besides, roof of Jagamohan, Nata Mandap and the Garda pillar which have developed cracks.

They also checked the recently completed repair work of Jagamohan and Nata Mandap. They said the Garbhagruha is safe and further examination of Nata Mandap will be conducted in the next few days. The experts said flooring work in the temple kitchen would be completed and one defunct exhaust fan will be replaced.

Another team of experts will find out the source of water seepage in sanctum sanctorum and it would be sealed soon. The status of reinforced steel columns and beams supporting the original damaged columns and also beams in Jagmohan would be assessed further, they told media persons.

The experts will prepare a blueprint of repair works to be undertaken in the temple and after approval of the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, they will be carried out. The 15-member committee comprised structural engineers from Central Building Research Institute, ASI experts NC Pal, Bindheswari Patra, JK Das, PL Mahapatra and the team was led by GC Mitra.