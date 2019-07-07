Weak embankments fuel flood fear 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the onset of monsoon, flood fear has gripped residents of around 10 villages under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district, thanks to the weak embankments of Ghodahada river.

Every year during the rains, the villagers of Khalingi, Adapada, Erendra, Patapur, Palaspur, Kaithabedha, Patharpunji, Moulabhanja and Mohiguda spend sleepless nights as they are yet to get any respite from the endemic problem.

They alleged that the embankments of the river were damaged during cyclones Phailin and Titli. As no preventive measures were taken to protect the embankments, the force of moving water of the river has washed away the loose soil of both sides. River erosion has posed a serious threat to the livelihood of farmers who raise vegetables and paddy. Flood water often enters the agriculture fields during rainy season as the level of river bed has increased due to deposit of silt.

Every year, the embankments are repaired before the monsoon, but this year no such step has been taken. Villagers have urged the district administration to construct stone packing of the embankments on a war-footing to check erosion. A memorandum in this regard has been submitted to the Collector, said Santosh Nahak of Khalingi village.

With the monsoon rain, agriculture activities have also been geared up across the district and farmers have started raising of paddy seedlings. Deputy Director of Agriculture Manoj Kumar Behera said kharif paddy cultivation was delayed due to late arrival of monsoon this year. However, sowing of seeds has already been started in various places and it will pick up the pace soon. This year, a target has been set to cultivate around 2.1 lakh hectare against the last year’s achievement of 2.08 lakh hectare. “We expect a productivity of 40 quintal per acre,” he said.