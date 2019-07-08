Odisha's Maoist outfit's top leader Nabin expelled for committing atrocities against tribal women

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The CPI (Maoist), in a damage control mode following the decline of its support base in Swabhiman Anchal, has expelled its leader Nabin for committing atrocities on tribal women and getting involved in anti-party activities.

In a release, written in Telugu, CPI (Maoist) Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) chief Ganesh said that Nabin, who was the outfit’s Galikonda organisation secretary, has been expelled.



Sources said people of Swabhiman Anchal have lost their faith in the Maoist movement due to alleged atrocities committed by Nabin and this resulted in his expulsion from the party.

Nabin reportedly carries a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head and is wanted in several cases like the attack on BSF jawans in Swabhiman Anchal, landmine explosion and other acts of violence.