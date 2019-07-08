Odisha's Maoist outfit's top leader Nabin expelled for committing atrocities against tribal women
People of Swabhiman Anchal of Odisha's Malkangiri lost their faith in the Odisha's Maoist movement due to alleged atrocities committed by Nabin and which has resulted in his expulsion from CPI(Maoist)
Published: 08th July 2019 07:59 AM | Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:59 AM | A+A A-
MALKANGIRI: The CPI (Maoist), in a damage control mode following the decline of its support base in Swabhiman Anchal, has expelled its leader Nabin for committing atrocities on tribal women and getting involved in anti-party activities.
In a release, written in Telugu, CPI (Maoist) Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) chief Ganesh said that Nabin, who was the outfit’s Galikonda organisation secretary, has been expelled.
Sources said people of Swabhiman Anchal have lost their faith in the Maoist movement due to alleged atrocities committed by Nabin and this resulted in his expulsion from the party.
Nabin reportedly carries a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head and is wanted in several cases like the attack on BSF jawans in Swabhiman Anchal, landmine explosion and other acts of violence.