Home States Odisha

Soon, Odisha to have a separate council for scholarship distribution

Odisha Scholarship Council (OSC) will regulate the distribution of scholarship to students and also ensure coordination among departments.

Published: 08th July 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to form a separate council to distribute scholarship to students in need of financial support.

Odisha Scholarship Council (OSC) will regulate the distribution of scholarship to students and also ensure coordination among departments. Though the Higher Education Department had planned to form the council in 2015, the proposal could not be executed. 

Establishment of the scholarship council was one of the top priorities of the State Government. A draft resolution prepared in this regard will be finalised at a high-level meeting to be chaired by the Chief Secretary soon, informed an official of the Higher Education department which will implement the move.

The State spends over Rs100 crores towards scholarships for students every year. As per the draft resolution, the council will receive applications, process those besides sanctioning and distributing scholarship to students from primary to post-graduate level. It will also deal with the distribution of scholarship for research works at the university level.

“The council will work to promote scholarship, cover students in need of scholarships, facilitate faster and efficient disposal of applications and ensure timely payment to students directly in their bank account,” stated the draft resolution.

The council will frame new policy and finalise guidelines to provide financial assistance to Odia students to pursue studies in and outside the State as well as abroad. The council will also encourage foreign students to study in the State and work towards promoting educational, scientific, technological and cultural exchange programmes to strengthen Odisha’s friendship with their respective countries.

The OSC will be financed by the State Government. However, it will also accept a donation from individuals, enterprises, social organisations, corporate houses and other bodies to promote and provide scholarship to students more effectively. The council will work as an advisory body to the Government on matters related to investments in student scholarship.

The council will have a governing body and an executive committee. The Chief Minister will be the chairperson of the governing body. It will also have two vice-chairpersons and 20 members from different Government departments as well as industry, commerce and trade sectors and civil society. They will be appointed by the Government for a period of five years.

The Higher Education Secretary will be the Director of OSC and will head the executive committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha OSC Odisha Scholarship Odisha Government
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp