Soon, Odisha to have a separate council for scholarship distribution

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to form a separate council to distribute scholarship to students in need of financial support.



Odisha Scholarship Council (OSC) will regulate the distribution of scholarship to students and also ensure coordination among departments. Though the Higher Education Department had planned to form the council in 2015, the proposal could not be executed.

Establishment of the scholarship council was one of the top priorities of the State Government. A draft resolution prepared in this regard will be finalised at a high-level meeting to be chaired by the Chief Secretary soon, informed an official of the Higher Education department which will implement the move.



The State spends over Rs100 crores towards scholarships for students every year. As per the draft resolution, the council will receive applications, process those besides sanctioning and distributing scholarship to students from primary to post-graduate level. It will also deal with the distribution of scholarship for research works at the university level.

“The council will work to promote scholarship, cover students in need of scholarships, facilitate faster and efficient disposal of applications and ensure timely payment to students directly in their bank account,” stated the draft resolution.

The council will frame new policy and finalise guidelines to provide financial assistance to Odia students to pursue studies in and outside the State as well as abroad. The council will also encourage foreign students to study in the State and work towards promoting educational, scientific, technological and cultural exchange programmes to strengthen Odisha’s friendship with their respective countries.



The OSC will be financed by the State Government. However, it will also accept a donation from individuals, enterprises, social organisations, corporate houses and other bodies to promote and provide scholarship to students more effectively. The council will work as an advisory body to the Government on matters related to investments in student scholarship.

The council will have a governing body and an executive committee. The Chief Minister will be the chairperson of the governing body. It will also have two vice-chairpersons and 20 members from different Government departments as well as industry, commerce and trade sectors and civil society. They will be appointed by the Government for a period of five years.



The Higher Education Secretary will be the Director of OSC and will head the executive committee.