With Rahul Gandhi's resignation, Odisha Congress to undergo major rejig

BHUBANESWAR: There will be massive organisational changes in the State Congress after a new national president takes over from Rahul Gandhi, who resigned after the party’s dismal performance in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



Changes will be made from the block level to give chance to new faces for the revival of the party’s organisation in the State. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik had also resigned following the party’s debacle in Odisha. However, he has been asked to continue until a successor is decided.



The new national president will take a decision on the next chief of the party in Odisha.

A committee headed by senior leader Narasingh Mishra had been constituted to find out reasons behind the poor show of Congress in Odisha. Sources said the committee is yet to submit its report.