BJD Rajya Sabha Member Sasmit Patra pushes plea for women's quota 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha Member Sasmit Patra on Monday requested the Centre to take steps to pass the long-pending Women’s Reservation Bill in the Upper House.

Raising the issue in a special mention in Rajya Sabha, Patra said it was expected that the new government will initiate steps for passing the Bill. However, it has not been brought by the government in this session.



“The Bill, which aims at empowering women by ensuring 33 per cent reservation for them in the Parliament and State Assemblies, is not heard, seen or discussed anymore,” he said.

Patra referred to the steps taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the empowerment of women including distribution of 33 per cent BJD tickets to them in the Lok Sabha and 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions.



BJD delegations were also sent to 22 political parties. Some parties had even shown resolve to support the initiative, he said.

However, another opportunity has been lost now as the Bill has not brought in this session, Patra added.