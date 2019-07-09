Entry fee to Odisha's Phurlijharan waterfall receives flak 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The district administration’s move of fixing entry fees for Phurlijharan waterfall has not gone down well with locals.

Considering its proximity to Bhawanipatna town, Phurlijharan received a large number of tourists till July last year when all the amenities were destroyed in heavy rain and landslide, making the spot unsafe.



Subsequently, Forest Department gave a proposal to the district administration for restoration and renovation of the spot. The spot was developed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh under which, the existing rest shed was renovated, ramps were installed, a stairway and entrance gate were constructed.

Collector Parag Harshad Gavali inaugurated the facilities on Sunday. However, an entry fee of Rs 20 for adults and Rs10 for students has been fixed for the first time by the administration.

Locals said there is no requirement of entry fees as, except the waterfall, the place has nothing more to offer.