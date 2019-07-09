Home States Odisha

Entry fee to Odisha's Phurlijharan waterfall receives flak 

Considering its proximity to Bhawanipatna town, Phurlijharan received a large number of tourists till July 2018 when all the amenities were destroyed in heavy rain, making the spot unsafe. 

Published: 09th July 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

For Representational Purpose

For Representational Purpose| Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The district administration’s move of fixing entry fees for Phurlijharan waterfall has not gone down well with locals.

Considering its proximity to Bhawanipatna town, Phurlijharan received a large number of tourists till July last year when all the amenities were destroyed in heavy rain and landslide, making the spot unsafe.

Subsequently, Forest Department gave a proposal to the district administration for restoration and renovation of the spot. The spot was developed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh under which, the existing rest shed was renovated, ramps were installed, a stairway and entrance gate were constructed.

Collector Parag Harshad Gavali inaugurated the facilities on Sunday. However, an entry fee of Rs 20 for adults and Rs10 for students has been fixed for the first time by the administration.

Locals said there is no requirement of entry fees as, except the waterfall, the place has nothing more to offer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhawanipatna Odisha Forest Department Phurlijharan waterfall
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp