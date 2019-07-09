Home States Odisha

Odisha's Koraput loses its sandalwood treasure to smuggling 

Sources said sandalwood plantations over 10,000 ha were carried out in the early 50s in the forest ranges of Jeypore, Nandapur and Koraput.

Published: 09th July 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood saplings in a nursery

Sandalwood saplings in a nursery

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: From sandalwood plantations in over 10,000 hectares (ha) of land, Koraput district is today left with only 2,000 sandalwood trees.

The precious trees are falling prey to smuggling and Podu (shift) cultivation by local tribals. According to reports, sandalwood plantation was patronised by kings of erstwhile Jeypore dynasty who brought many sandalwood saplings from Mysore in 19th century.

The kings then distributed the saplings to Nayaks (tribal heads) of Nandapur, Koraput, Jeypore and Lamtaput to plant them across the district.

Sources said sandalwood plantations over 10,000 ha were carried out in the early 50s in the forest ranges of Jeypore, Nandapur and Koraput. The aim was to meet sandalwood requirement of temples across Jeypore kingdom.

On special occasions like Rath Yatra and Dussehra, pieces of sandalwood were also provided to the Jagannath temple in Puri and State’s popular Devi shrines as gifts.

There was no smuggling of sandalwood then as the trees were worshipped by tribals. However, after the zamindari system was abolished in 1956, felling and smuggling of the trees began.

Smuggling of sandalwood to States likes Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh became rampant in the 90s. Over the years, the number of sandalwood trees declined as Forest Department failed to contain illegal felling and smuggling.

Every year, around 50 quintals of sandalwood were donated to different temples for rituals across the State from the district but for the last two years, the donation was stopped for lack of an adequate number of trees.

Also, the district forest wing supplied a minimal quantity of sandalwood to Puri temple during the Nabakalebara in 2015.

In a belated move, the Forest Department has now decided to raise sandalwood trees in 2,000 ha of land under Jeypore and Koraput forest divisions in next two years.

PRECIOUS TREES

Every year, around 50 quintal of sandalwood were donated to different temples for rituals across the State from the district but for the last two years the donation was stopped for lack of an adequate number of trees.

The district forest wing supplied a minimal quantity of sandalwood to Puri temple during the Nabakalebara in 2015.

Smuggling of sandalwood from Koraput to States likes Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh became rampant in the 90s. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Jeypore Koraput Koraput Sandalwood Odisha Sandalwood Smuggling Sandalwoof Smuggling
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp