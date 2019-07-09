Odisha's Patkura poll: BJD draws battle lines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even though the BJD seems to be in a comfortable position ahead of Patkura Assembly election, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday called a strategy meeting to discuss poll management with senior party leaders.

The party supremo, who is likely to campaign in Patkura, directed the leaders in charge of the constituency for the polls, to ensure a margin of victory of more than 30,000 votes.



BJD MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty had secured a slender lead of only over 6,000 votes against his BJP rival Baijayant Panda in Patkura segment in the recently held General Elections.

Sources in BJD maintained that the Chief Minister is likely to campaign in Patkura for party candidate Sabitri Agarwalla on July 17. Kendrapara district BJD president Kishore Tarai, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh, Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Sabitri’s son Sanjay Agarwalla attended the meeting.



Addressing media persons after the meeting, Tarai said there is a BJD wave in Patkura and the party candidate will win with a margin of 30,000 to 40,000 votes. Stating that there is no competition with BJP, he said the BJD has already launched a campaign at the grassroots level to ensure an easy victory for its candidate.



ALSO READ: Odisha's Patkura polls: Friendly fight or pitched battle between Congress-BJD-BJP?

Sanjay said the Chief Minister discussed with senior leaders about BJD’s position in Garadpur and Marshaghai blocks of the constituency. While Swain has been put in charge of Garadpur block, Nayak has been asked to look after Marshaghai.

After Monday’s development, three senior leaders including Nayak will be in charge of Marshaghai block.



The other two leaders are Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik and former minister Pradeep Panigrahi. Four BJD MLAs have also been given the charge of seven gram panchayats of the block.

Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo and former minister Sanjay Dasburma have been given the charge of Derabish block which has 26 gram panchayats. While Dasburma will be in charge of 14 panchayats, Sahoo has been asked to look after the remaining 12.

As many 13 senior leaders including Ministers, MLAs and former legislators have been put in charge of 26 panchayats in the block. Nine MLAs including a Minister have camped in 18 panchayats of Garadpur block. Patkura will go to polls on July 20.

Declare a joint candidate, Jena tells BJD, BJP:



Former Union Minister Srikant Jena on Monday asked the BJD and BJP to stop cheating people of Patkura and declare a joint candidate for the Assembly poll as the two political parties are no longer rivals.



"The leadership of the two political parties should withdraw one of the nominees and declare a joint candidate,” Jena said. He further said the atmosphere in villages of the constituency should not be vitiated by distribution of money and liquor for the election.



Ministers who are camping in the constituency by neglecting Government work should be asked to concentrate on how to speed up reconstruction and restoration activities in areas affected by cyclone Fani, he said.



Referring to the gift of a Rajya Sabha seat by BJD to BJP, Jena said the two political parties had described this as an ‘open understanding” in the interest of the State.



Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also praised all decisions taken by the Centre and extended support whenever necessary to the BJP Government at the Centre, Jena said and added that the ‘drama’ in the name of Patkura election should be stopped.