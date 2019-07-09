Orthopaedic surgeon on leave, trauma centre affected in Odisha's Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Absence of an Orthopaedic surgeon at the district headquarters hospital has not only left the patients in a lurch but also seriously affected emergency and trauma care services in the district.



Accident victims and other patients have no option but to consult private doctors even for minor cases as the Orthopaedic unit of the hospital is being managed by nursing staff. The lone specialist posted at the hospital is on leave for the last one month.

Despite orthopaedics being one of the most vital departments in a hospital, no specialist has been posted on a permanent basis since its inception. Around 100 orthopaedic patients from Jeypore, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri visit the hospital daily.



However, the staff at the unit only attends to patients with minor injuries while the complicated cases are referred to Koraput Medical College and Hospital and Vishakhapatnam.

However, some patients prefer to visit private clinics and nursing homes which are cashing in on the crisis. Sources said there was a time when around 20 major surgeries were conducted in a month at the orthopaedics unit of the hospital.



Hospital superintendent KP Behera said in the absence of orthopaedic surgeon, patients are being taken care of by doctors of surgery department.