Home States Odisha

Orthopaedic surgeon on leave, trauma centre affected in Odisha's Jeypore

Absence of an Orthopaedic surgeon at the district headquarters hospital has not only left the patients in a lurch but also seriously affected emergency and trauma care services in the district.

Published: 09th July 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Absence of an Orthopaedic surgeon at the district headquarters hospital has not only left the patients in a lurch but also seriously affected emergency and trauma care services in the district.

Accident victims and other patients have no option but to consult private doctors even for minor cases as the Orthopaedic unit of the hospital is being managed by nursing staff. The lone specialist posted at the hospital is on leave for the last one month.

Despite orthopaedics being one of the most vital departments in a hospital, no specialist has been posted on a permanent basis since its inception. Around 100 orthopaedic patients from Jeypore, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri visit the hospital daily.

However, the staff at the unit only attends to patients with minor injuries while the complicated cases are referred to Koraput Medical College and Hospital and Vishakhapatnam.

However, some patients prefer to visit private clinics and nursing homes which are cashing in on the crisis. Sources said there was a time when around 20 major surgeries were conducted in a month at the orthopaedics unit of the hospital.

Hospital superintendent KP Behera said in the absence of orthopaedic surgeon, patients are being taken care of by doctors of surgery department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Jeypore Jeypore Orthopaedic Odisha Medical Apathy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp