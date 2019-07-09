Home States Odisha

Villages on Odisha's Nagavalli banks face erosion threat

About five years back a portion of Gururajguda village under Bairagihalua panchayat was wiped away by the overflowing river forcing 45 families to shift to safer places.

Students outside the primary school in Gururajguda

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Residents of 11 villages located along river Nagavalli in Rayagada block of the district are spending sleepless nights as monsoon gathers strength in the State. With the mighty river overflowing its banks every monsoon, the villagers live in the fear of being swallowed by it if immediate safety measures are not taken by the administration.

About five years back a portion of Gururajguda village under Bairagihalua panchayat was wiped away by the overflowing river forcing 45 families to shift to safer places. Just about 15 families are now residing in the village. The village Government primary school, located barely a few metres from the river bank, is also under serious threat.

Locals said due to rampant soil erosion in the last 10 years, the river has advanced 200 metres towards the village. Jagga Rao Tadinigi of Gururajguda said villagers coming under four panchayats in Rayagada block have been urging the district administration since 1995 to make provision for their protection as massive soil erosion every year has been bringing the villages closer to the river mouth.

The demand for stone packing and construction of embankments on both sides of Nagavalli to ensure safety have fallen on deaf ears, he alleged. The river erosion has also hit their livelihood. Member, Special Development Council for Tribals of Jagannathpur village, Sankar Bidika said the erosion has damaged about 50 hectares of land in the 11 villages.

Sand casting is another menace that the farmers of the villages have been fighting for the last two-and-half decades. Ashok Kumar Choudhury, a villager, said Umbrubali, Badaraisingh, Goseinkantua, Bedili, Khilmisguda, Seshkhal, Mariguda, Brahmana Halua, Reba and Dumaguda are also at the receiving end.

