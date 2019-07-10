Home States Odisha

BJD general secretary Priyadarshi Mishra highlights Odisha government's work in US

Speaking at Golden Jubilee celebration of the Odisha Society of America organised at New Jersey, Priyadarshi Mishra highlighted significant achievements of Odisha government. 

BJD general secretary and spokesman Priyadarshi Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD general secretary and spokesman Priyadarshi Mishra highlighted the significant achievements of the State Government at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Odisha Society of America organised at New Jersey. 

Speaking at the event, Mishra said Odisha Government is focusing on generating opportunities through its flagship schemes like Start-up Odisha and Invest Odisha. 

The investment intents received during Make in Odisha conclave will soon convert into real investments making Odisha an industrial hub, he said. 

He also highlighted the Government’s ‘Mo School’ campaign and other programmes initiated to boost education in the State besides the success of World Cup Hockey. 

Mishra also spoke about the successful rescue and relief operation during cyclone Fani on May 3 this year.

During the event, the Odisha Society of America sought support from the state government for opening of a Non Resident Odia (NRO) Cell in the state.

