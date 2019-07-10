Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases report on state police's work during cyclone Fani

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday released a short documentary and report on Odisha Police’s response to cyclone Fani which hit Odisha coast on May 3. Naveen commended the police forces for their proactive approach on the occasion.



“A copy of the documentary will be sent to SPs, SDPOs and police stations so that police officers can get an overview of their roles and responsibilities before, during and in the aftermath of a natural calamity.



We will also share copies of the short film with coastal states,” DGP Dr RP Sharma told TNIE.

The short documentary, which has two versions with duration of 17 minutes and 10 minutes and the 72-page report have been prepared to chronicle the response of the Odisha Police in disaster management.



Before Fani made the landfall near Puri coast, Odisha Police conducted awareness drives and shifted lakhs of people from low-lying areas to shelter homes. Police personnel also set up Karuna Camps and distributed food, water and medicines to the people.