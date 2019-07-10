Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases report on state police's work during cyclone Fani

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday released a short documentary and report on Odisha Police’s response to cyclone Fani which hit Odisha coast on May 3.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday released a short documentary and report on Odisha Police’s response to cyclone Fani which hit Odisha coast on May 3. Naveen commended the police forces for their proactive approach on the occasion. 

“A copy of the documentary will be sent to SPs, SDPOs and police stations so that police officers can get an overview of their roles and responsibilities before, during and in the aftermath of a natural calamity.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fani: How 2019 was different from 1999 super cyclone

We will also share copies of the short film with coastal states,” DGP Dr RP Sharma told TNIE.

The short documentary, which has two versions with duration of 17 minutes and 10 minutes and the 72-page report have been prepared to chronicle the response of the Odisha Police in disaster management.

Before Fani made the landfall near Puri coast, Odisha Police conducted awareness drives and shifted lakhs of people from low-lying areas to shelter homes. Police personnel also set up Karuna Camps and distributed food, water and medicines to the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government Navene Patnaik Bhubaneswar CM Patnaik Odisha Police Cyclone Fani Fani
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp