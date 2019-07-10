Home States Odisha

Patients suffer as dialysis machines in Odisha's VIMSAR go kaput

The dialysis units at VIMSAR were shut last month owing to the absence of doctors which is run under the supervision of medicine specialists who have undergone training in dialysis. 

Published: 10th July 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, doctors, stethoscope

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With all dialysis machines at the Nephrology department of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla becoming defunct, patients suffering from renal ailments are left in a lurch.

This is not the first time the Nephrology department of the premier health care facility of western Odisha is in news for the wrong reasons.

The dialysis units at the hospital were shut last month owing to the absence of doctors. The unit is run under the supervision of medicine specialists who have undergone training in dialysis. 

Around 16 patients undergo dialysis at the hospital daily. The dialysis unit here is a boon for patients suffering from renal failure and chronic kidney disease as they need to undergo the procedure, which is available free of cost at the hospital, more than once a week.

Left with no option, the patients are forced to visit private hospitals which charge anywhere between Rs 3,000-4,000 per dialysis session. VIMSAR sources said the breakdown in the dialysis unit occurred due to a fault in the RO plant of the machines.

The plant is meant to purify harmful substances and circulate water to the machines. 

Superintendent Jayashree Dora said, “We have already initiated steps for repairing the machines. The required equipment are also being procured. But the maintenance company is yet to send its technician.” She said it will take 2 to 3 days for the machines to become functional again.

Unit in distress

All dialysis machines of VIMSAR Nephrology department stop functioning

Earlier, the dialysis unit was shut due to the absence of doctors

The unit is a boon for patients who need to undergo dialysis more than once a week

Private hospitals charge Rs 3,000-4,000 per dialysis session

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sambalpur VIMSAR Odisha Doctors Odisha Medical Apathy Odisha Dialysis Machines Odisha Dialysis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp