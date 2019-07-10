Home States Odisha

SJ Developers to build vacation villas-cum-resorts in Odisha's Puri

The project, Royal Palm Village, is spread across 18.5 acres of land and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:28 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first-of-its kind project in Odisha, SJ Developers and Housing Private Limited are constructing vacation villas and a resort at Satasankha in Puri district.

“The residential part includes two-BHK villas spanning 1,175 sq/ft and one-BHK villas spanning 663 sq/ft. A two-BHK villa will cost around Rs 92.5 lakh and a 1-BHK villa is priced at around Rs 60 lakh.

Each villa will also have a private pool,” said MD of SJ Developers Sadhak Mishra.

About 120 villas will be constructed of which 30 are already under construction. The resort will be managed and operated by Mayfair Hotels and Resorts. 

“CMD, Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Dilip Ray is delighted to collaborate with SJ Developers. It is an amazing location and ideal for retreats. It is also a fantastic wedding destination,” said Pradipta Mohapatra, Assistant Vice-President of Mayfair Hotels and Resorts.

Mishra said it will be a great opportunity for customers to own a luxury villa as their ‘second home’. 

“Customers across the country are welcome to buy the villas which are being provided at a much lower price as compared to similar property in other States,” he added.

