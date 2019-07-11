24-year-old man attempts suicide in Odisha after India's World Cup exit

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA (ODISHA): Unable to bear India's defeat in the cricket World Cup semi-final match, a youth attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Thursday.

Police said Sambaru Bhoi (24) of Singhbhadi village under Golamunda block was upset over Team India's defeat in England’s Manchester on Wednesday.

Sambaru was first rushed to Golamunda Community Health Center and later referred to Dharamgarh Sub-divisional Hospital. As his condition deteriorated he was shifted to Bhawanipatna District Headquarters Hospital.

“The youth is under treatment and his condition is improving. He will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours,” said a doctor.

Family sources said Sambaru was watching the semi-final match along with his friends. In the last phase of the match when MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were on the crease, the friends reportedly decided to have a bet.

While his friend opined that India will lose, Sambaru was confident about India beating up the Kiwis.

After India narrowly missed the target, a visibly depressed Sambaru returned home and could not sleep. On Thursday morning he went to his paddy field where he consumed poison.

Alert relatives rescued him from the field and rushed to the hospital.

His father Sani Bhoi said he was unaware about the bet until Sambaru narrated everything while he was being taken to hospital. "Had I known it last night, I could have counselled him. I pray to God to save my

son," said an inconsolable Sani.

Meanwhile, Bhawanipatna police have registered a case in this connection and initiated a probe.