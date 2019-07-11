CM inaugurates Haj House

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Haj House here on Wednesday.

The Haj House will to facilitate transit accommodation and training to Haj pilgrims of the State. It has all the modern facilities, said officials of the State Haj Committee.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Haj pilgrims and wished them ahead of their pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia this year. Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka and officials of the department were also present during the felicitation programme.

As many as 653 persons comprising 386 males and 276 females from the State will go on Haj pilgrimage this year. The Government will send three persons as Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj who will accompany the Haj pilgrims and look after their welfare.