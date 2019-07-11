Congress to intensify campaign after Bahuda

By Express News Service

Bhubaneswar: With the BJD and BJP intensifying campaign for their respective candidates in Parkura Assembly seat, the Congress on Wednesday said the party will launch its campaign after the Bahuda Yatra in Puri.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said his party cannot match the money power of BJD and BJP and the people of Patkura are the strength of Congress. Accusing the two parties of having electoral understanding, Patnaik said Congress has emerged as the real opposition in the State after the election of former bureaucrat Ashwini Vaishnav to Rajya Sabha.

Rejecting allegations that Congress is lagging behind rival parties in campaigning, Patnaik said his party is reaching out to people and party leaders have embarked on door-to-door campaign. Patkura will go to polls on July 20.