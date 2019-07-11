Home States Odisha

Naveen writes to Centre, bats for iconic inclusion

Express' sparked an outrage with leaders cutting across party lines demanding inclusion of tourist destinations from the State.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel to include at least two important places of Odisha in the list of iconic tourist destinations of the country.

Expressing concern over omission of Odisha from the list of 17 iconic tourism sites earmarked in the Budget, the Chief Minister drew attention towards development of prime tourism destinations of the State like the Sun Temple at Konark and Chandrabhaga beach, Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, Similipal Biosphere and Buddhist Diamond Triangle.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Naveen said though people welcomed inclusion of Mahendragiri Peak in Gajapati district, Odisha’s highest peak after Deomali Hill, as one among 15 thematic destinations to be developed under Swadesh Darshan scheme for the ‘Ramayana Circuit’, omission of the State from the list of 17 iconic tourism sites has come as a surprise.

Odisha houses a mesmerising array of tourism sites, from ancient to modern, and from manmade marvels to nature’s most captivating abodes making it a one-stop destination for tourists. The sector contributes about 13 per cent to the State’s GDP and it needs a strategic boost, he stressed.
“Despite efforts by the ASI and heritage conservationists, World Heritage Site Konark Sun Temple is facing an existential crisis due to erosion,” he stated.

‘‘Keeping in view the importance of tourism sector for the state, it is requested that the Government of India may consider inclusion of at least two of the above mentioned tourist places of importance in the list of iconic tourism sites,’’ he demanded.
On Monday, a report headlined ‘Iconic omission of Odisha in Centre list,’ published in ‘The New Indian

Express’ sparked an outrage with leaders cutting across party lines demanding inclusion of tourist destinations from the State.

While State Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi on Tuesday had sought intervention of the Chief Minister in the matter, Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during Budget discussion.

Comments

