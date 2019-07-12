Home States Odisha

19-year-old woman raped in Odisha's panchayat office, files complaint

A 19-year-old mustered courage to file a complaint of being allegedly gang-raped by two persons in Jhairpani police station of Odisha. 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 19-year-old woman has allegedly been gang-raped by two persons including the husband of a woman sarpanch inside Jhirpani gram panchayat office in Sundargarh district. 

She mustered courage to file a complaint in Jhairpani police station after a week on Thursday.

On July 4, she had visited the gram panchayat office to inquire about the availability of subsidised rice but was sent back on the ground that rice distribution would take place after three days.

However, within a short time, the woman sarpanch’s husband Ajay Xalxo along with one Rajesh Toppo, both in their 40s, came to her house and asked her to come to the office to collect rice.

When she reached the office, they allegedly took her to an isolated corner of the building and raped her, IIC Raison Murmu said. 

A case under section 376(D) IPC was registered by police even as the alleged culprits are yet to be arrested.

