Girls of state-run residential schools abused when they were on leave, says Odisha Minister Jagannath

Odisha minister Jagannath Saraka said that a total of 1120 CCTVs will be installed on the premises of girls' hostels.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Minister for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development Jagannath Saraka on Friday informed the Assembly that the three girl inmates of state-run residential schools, who were found to be pregnant, were sexually exploited at their homes during vacations.

Making a statement in the House, the Minister said four girls of a city-based hostel run by the ST and SC Development department were initially found to be pregnant during a health check-up under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram on returning from their homes after spending summer vacation.

However, further check up confirmed that only one of the hostel inmates was actually pregnant.

The police had arrested one person on the charge of raping and impregnating the girl of the tribal hostel. 

Similarly, two school girls from Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts were subjected to sexual abuse during their stay at native places.

This was known following investigation by the police, the Minister said.

Asserting that the government has taken adequate measures for safety, security and well-being of the inmates, Saraka said about 3.30 lakh girls belonging to ST and SC communities live in State-run residential hostels.

The state government has engaged 3,000 matrons in tribal girls’ hostels for the safety of inmates. Similarly, 336 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) have been appointed to look after the health issues of female inmates in the residential schools, he said.

On July 2, Speaker SN Patro had asked the Minister to issue a statement in the House after Congress member Narasingh Mishra and BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi expressed concern over the safety and security of girl inmates in State-run hostels.

