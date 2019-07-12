Home States Odisha

Odisha police, CRPF review Left Wing Extremism

Odisha Police.

Odisha Police. (Photo: PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jointly reviewed the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation in the State at a meeting here on Thursday.

“Discussions were held on carrying out regular joint operations and to enhance coordination between CRPF officials and police at the district level,” said DGP Dr RP Sharma.

It was decided to develop a mechanism for regular coordination meetings between CRPF Commandants and district SPs to tackle the Naxal menace in the sate. Measures to intensify intelligence sharing between CRPF and Odisha Police were also discussed.

Senior officials informed that CRPF personnel will be redeployed in the ‘identified security vacuum areas’ of the State. As many as eight CRPF battalions have been deployed in 11 out of 15 Naxal-hit districts in Odisha.

Emphasis was also laid on improving cellular network in Naxal-hit areas for seamless communication between the security forces. Among others, CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar and BSF IG were present.

