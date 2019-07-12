Odisha traffic police crack the whip, remove 72 silencers from bikes

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Cracking the whip on errant bikers, traffic police has removed 72 silencers and around 500 number plates from their motorcycles during surprise checking.

Silencers of hi-end and remodelled bikes, which were causing noise pollution, were removed.



Similarly, the registration number plates which violated the specific size and shape under motor vehicles norms were detached, said P S Ransingh, traffic police station in-charge.



This apart, several bikes were seized for violating traffic rules in the town mainly from the roads connecting the FM College during checking at Azimabad and Padhuanpada squares.

Despite mass awareness campaigns, it was found that several violators were minors who did not possess driving licences. Bikes of minor drivers were handed over to parents suggesting them not to give motorcycles further to their underage wards, he added.



A team comprising 25 police personnel has been formed to catch the traffic violators following the direction of the SP. The speeding bikes are also being checked.