Significant rise in number of weaver birds in Odisha's Ganjam

The number of baya weaver birds has witnessed a significant rise in Ganjam district in the past few years.

Published: 12th July 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:52 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The number of baya weaver birds has witnessed a significant rise in Ganjam district in the past few years. This was stated at a homely bird conservation meeting organised by Rushikulya Samudrika Kaincha Surakhya Samiti (RSKSS) at Purunabandh here.

Experts urged people to plant date palm and palm trees to increase the population of baya weaver birds.

Bright yellow plume of baya weaver birds was once a common sight across India, but the population of the gregarious and sparrow-sized birds gradually declined due to rampant felling of trees.

This apart, several species of the homely birds are on the verge of extinction. The recent cyclone Fani had blown away the nests in various districts, said RSKSS secretary and environmentalist Rabindra Kumar Sahu.

Sahu, who has been working for protection of Olive Ridley sea turtles for more than two decades, has started house sparrow conservation drive. Delighted over increase in the number of weaver birds, the RKSSS has taken up an enumeration drive of weaver bird nests in the district.

So far, the drive has covered six blocks and around 865 nests have bee spotted, he said. More than 50 wildlife lovers participated in the meeting.

Comments

