Odisha Patkura Polls: BJD confident on win while BJP banks on farmers, weavers

Fani-hit farmers, weavers yet to get Government aid and river-locked villagers facing floods every year cry apathy

Published: 13th July 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Rajya Sabha candidates of BJD Amar Patnaik and BJP's Sasmit Patra.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The ruling BJD may have woven a formidable electoral base in Patkura by providing rice at Rs 1-a-kg, implementing the Kalia scheme and other development works, but rival BJP believes it can get support from the disgruntled Fani-affected populace including farmers and a sizeable weaver community in the July 20 election.

Even two months after cyclone Fani ravaged a part of the district on May 3, the weavers are yet to receive financial aid from the government. “The state government had promised financial help to us to purchase new looms but the promise has not been kept”, said Sanatan Sahoo, a weaver of Korua village.

The untimely rains also dealt a severe blow to the agricultural economy of Patkura by washing away standing summer (Dalua) paddy crops, Biri, moong and other vegetable crops.

“But, the authorities are yet to provide any help leaving us at the receiving end,”said Ramakanta Swain, a farmer of Garadapur.

This apart, BJP, BJD and Congress candidates are eyeing the votes of river-locked villages to win from Patkura. There are around 35,000 voters in 13 villages in the river island of Luna-Karandia who have been facing government apathy over the years in the absence of permanent measures to check floods.

“Our villages are located between two rivers vulnerable to flooding. We live an uncertain life in river island villages because of frequent flooding. Our appeals to the authorities concerned, including former BJD MLA Bedprakash Agrawalla, to construct embankments have fallen on deaf ears,” Arjun Jena of Purusottampur complained.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will gain from the resentment among different sections, district president Duryodhan Sahoo said party leader Bijay Mohapatra is all set to win the election. “BJD leaders are spending huge money but the voters of Patkura will vote for Mohapatra”, said Sahoo.

Meanwhile, the BJD has put in its force behind Sabitri Agrawalla with more than 50 BJD leaders campaigning for her. BJD leaders, including Ministers, MLAs and MPs are working to ensure Sabitri’s win with a record margin.

“Sabitri’s victory is almost certain as BJD is popular among the voters. BJP has no base in Patkura but we are not taking any chances,” said Aul legislator Pratap Deb.

