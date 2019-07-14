249 MBBS, BDS seats vacant after first round of  Odisha Joint Entrance Examination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 249 MBBS and Bachelors in Dental Surgery seats remain vacant after completion of first round of medical counselling by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authorities between July 6 and 10. These vacancies include 194 left over seats allotted in first round.



The state has total 1,400 medical (1,250 MBBS and 150 BDS) seats, of which only 1,219 seats will be filled by the state government as the remaining seats belong to central quota.



In the first round admission was carried out for 1,164 seats in both streams.

OJEE officials said out of 1,042 MBBS and 122 BDS seats allotted in eight medical colleges and two dental colleges for first round counselling, admission took place to 933 MBBS seats, 37 BDS seats including 198 MBBS seats in MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, 173 MBBS seats and 32 BDS seats in SCB Medical College in Cuttack and 159 MBBS seats in VIMSAR Burla.

Admission for 194 left over seats will be carried out during second round counselling to be held between July 27 and 30 and during spot counselling from August 4 to 8, said OJEE chairman SK Chand.



The medical counselling process for this year will be completed by August third week.