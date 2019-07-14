CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Centre for direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has requested the Centre to start direct flight operations between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar and Dubai to meet the growing international travel demands of the people of Odisha.

In a letter to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, the Chief Minister said Odisha has been witnessing a rise in air traffic to various international destinations and vice versa due to increase in industrial investments and tourist footfalls.

“This has attracted various international airlines, who have evinced interest to start flight operations between Biju Patnaik International Airport and Dubai. However, restriction on landing rights has been a deterrent for such operations by international airlines,” he added.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) had recently also raised the issue of allowing more airports for landing foreign flights. AAI said many airports in the country have idle capacity to handle more airlines and customers.

In the absence of the direct flights from Odisha to international destinations like Dubai and other Middle East countries, the passengers are facing immense difficulties, Naveen stated.



The Chief Minister said the issue can be addressed if air connectivity is established between Bhubaneswar and Dubai, which will also serve as an international hub for passengers travelling to other foreign countries.

“Although Air India has international flights from Bhubaneswar to Middle East via New Delhi, it is costlier and time consuming. As there is sufficient passenger load, a direct flight is felt necessary between Bhubaneswar and Dubai,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to introduce direct services by Air India or any others airlines between Bhubaneswar and Dubai to meet the growing demands for international travel.