Home States Odisha

Odisha may be India’s Hebei in trillion dollar economy

Although a large per cent of Hebei’s population in China is engaged in agriculture-related activities, the province similar to Odisha is rich in mineral resources.

Published: 14th July 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Legislative Assembly

Odisha Legislative Assembly

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha emerging as one of the key regional economies and having the potential to play a vital role in India becoming a 10 trillion dollar economy by 2050, the state needs to leverage its vast mineral resources and attract private investment in key sectors to provide the desired boost to the economy to take off.

“With a planned approach towards facilitating investments and creation of supporting eco-system across identified sectors and enables, the realisation of the vision of achieving a trillion dollar economy is certainly achievable by the state,” said the report on “Economic Possibility for Odisha” prepared by JSW and PwC India.

Drawing a parallel with the Hebei province of China, the report, which was released by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday, said, “Hebei is a prime example of a resource rich regional economy, playing an important role in the emergence of China as one of the dominant global economies.”

Although a large per cent of Hebei’s population is engaged in agriculture-related activities, the province similar to Odisha is rich in mineral resources.

The Chinese province constitutes about 1.96 per cent of China, but contributes about 4.35 per cent of the country’s GDP. It possesses 12 per cent of China’s iron ore but accounts for 23 per cent of China’s crude steel production.

The economy of Hebei is driven by heavy industries manufacturing and processing ferrous metals contributing to 22.1 per cent of sales output value and has been developed as China’s ferrous metal hub.

Noting that the State is uniquely poised towards taking a giant leap for growth of metal based industries, similar to Hebei, the report said, “Odisha, the hidden gem of India, being a resource-rich coastal state and emerging hub for education and creative economy, will play a crucial role in India’s growth,” the report said.

The State not only has 35 per cent of India’s iron ore reserves, but also 92 per cent of nickel, 53 per cent of bauxite, 96 per cent of chromite and 45 per cent of manganese.

It has the potential to produce 200 million tonne (mt)  of steel, 15 mt of aluminium, 400 mt of iron ore and 250 mt of coal.

Equipped with abundant industrial land and other key enablers including policy and regulatory support, industrial infrastructure and logistic facilities, the state has all the key components in place to become the export hub for metal products.

In addition to metal sector, the report suggests the state government to facilitate investments in other key sectors like agriculture and food processing, tourism and creative industries, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), and women entrepreneurship to spur further economic development to achieve the target.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government Naveen Patnaik Hebei Economic Possibility for Odisha
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp