Home States Odisha

Deputy Forest Ranger held for extortion in Odisha

The accused are deputy forest ranger of Sambalpur forest range Batakrushna Sethy, Dolagobinda Sahu and his younger brother Balaram Sahu.

Published: 15th July 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy forest ranger Batakrushna Sethy along with the two other accused at the SP’s office on Sunday

Deputy forest ranger Batakrushna Sethy along with the two other accused at the SP’s office on Sunday

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Sunday arrested three persons, including a Deputy Forest Ranger, for extorting money from people in the name of Maoists.

Cash worth Rs 1.65 lakh, three mobile phones and two motorcycles were seized from them. The accused are deputy forest ranger of Sambalpur forest range Batakrushna Sethy, Dolagobinda Sahu and his younger brother Balaram Sahu.

Bargarh SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said the three used to extort money ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 3,00,000 from contractors and government officials by posing as left-wing extremists (LWEs). They had been running the racket since 2014.

He said that though the trio had been extorting money from contractors and government officials for the last five years, the victims did not inform the police out of fear.

The accused used to make phone calls to contractors and officials identifying themselves as Maoists and demanded money from them whenever news about movement of LWEs in Gandhamardan Hill Range and Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary area was reported by the media.

They used to ask the contractors and the officials to come to the forest as specified by them and hand over the money.

On Saturday, a contractor, Ashok Das, lodged a complaint with Bhatli police station after the three demanded money from him for the second time. Subsequently, police formed a special team and arrested the trio.

The three had extorted Rs 50,000 from a Divisional Forest Officer, Rs 90,000 from a Forest Ranger and Rs 10,000 from a Forester in the last one year.

The accused also extorted Rs 2 lakh from a contractor Munna Mohapatra, Rs 1.50 lakh from another contractor Pradip Biswal and others.

Police, however, did not disclose the names of three Government officials who were the victims of the racket.

The SP said a case has been registered under Section 386 of IPC and further investigation into the matter is on. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha forest rangers odisha forest rangers extortion case
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp