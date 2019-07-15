Water from Upper Kolab released

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Upper Kolab irrigation project authorities on Sunday released water in two of its canals for the ensuing kharif crops. The water would reach the tail point covering 42 km of the main canal by the next five days.

Earlier, the project authorities had decided to release dam water after July 15 to irrigate 42,500 hectare of land in Jeypore, Kundura, Borrigumma and Kotpad command areas for kharif crops. But the schedule was advanced following scanty rainfall in the last few weeks.

The authorities have released water in two main canals of Jeypore and Dhanpur to cover ayacut areas for paddy cultivation. They will release up to 25 cusec water in the canals for irrigation.

Last year, the officials had released water in third week of June, but it was delayed for three weeks this year. Sources said as farmers had delayed the crop harvesting of rabi season, the water release time was changed accordingly.

Farmers have started preparing land for sowing seeds and are now waiting for water from Upper Kolab for next stage of paddy cultivation.