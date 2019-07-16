Home States Odisha

Central government criticised for ignoring new rail line plan in Odisha

The line would benefit under-developed tribal belts in Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The proposed rail project would connect to Delhi main line and set up direct link to Allahabad and beyond.

Published: 16th July 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Track

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: The BJP-led government at the centre has been accused of ignoring the long-pending demand for Jharsuguda-Ambikapur new rail line via Sundargarh.

The line would benefit under-developed tribal belts in Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The proposed rail project would connect to Delhi main line and set up direct link to Allahabad and beyond.

New railway tracks of about 300 km between Jharsuduga (Odisha) and Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) via Sundargarh (Odisha), Gumla (Jharkhand) and Tapkra and Jashpurnagar (both in Chhattisgarh) would provide direct and shortest rail link to Allahabad.

In an RTI reply in 2013, the Railway Board had informed that two surveys were underway for the new rail line between Jharsuguda and Ambikapur to connect Delhi main line and Ambikapur to Jharsguda via Batul, Sitapur and Pathalgaon. However, the proposal was not sanctioned.

Till date, the fate of the surveys is also not known. 

Before 2017-18 Budget, Odisha Government had also proposed to the Centre to include the new Jharsuguda-Allahabad rail line via Sundargarh, Gumla, Ambikapur, Sidhim and Nuagaon in the three States in railway budget and complete the survey work expeditiously.  

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government, former Congress Chief Minister and ex-Sundargarh MP Hemananda Biswal said the Congress-led UPA-II had sanctioned the survey budget in 2012-13.

The Modi government, though has completed five years in power, continues to ignore the much-needed project in its second term. 

He said the tribal areas through which the proposed line would pass are bestowed with natural resources but are devoid of industrial and economic growth due to lack rail connectivity.

Sundargarh District Bar Association president and former District Congress Committee chief Dushmanta Naik said it is unfortunate that this legitimate demand is getting overlooked.

He accused former Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh BJP MP Jual Oram of not raising the issue before his Government. 

The demand for the new line intensified in 2009 with the then BJP MP Dilip Singh Judev of Chhattisgarh leading the core committee of leaders of the three States. But the movement received a setback with Judev’s untimely demise in 2013. 

Newly-elected Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete said she is at New Delhi to submit a memorandum for the new rail line. “I will meet Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday in this regard,” she said.

Slow track

  • The proposed rail project would connect to Delhi main line and set up direct link to Allahabad and beyond

  • New railway tracks of about 300 km between Jharsuduga and Ambikapur via Sundargarh, Gumla and Tapkra and Jashpurnagar would provide direct and shortest rail link to Allahabad

  • The proposal is yet to be sanctioned

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha rail plan Odisha railways Indian railways
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp