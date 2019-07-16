Erratic rainfall hits farming in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With monsoon playing truant, agricultural activities for kharif crop season have been delayed in Sambalpur district.

The district has received 193.67 mm rainfall between July 1 and July 15 this year while normal rainfall within this period is 429.5 mm. In June, Sambalpur got 140.32 mm rainfall against the normal 221 mm.

The Agriculture Department has set a target to cultivate paddy over 1,06,970 hectares (ha) of land with production target of 3,58,346 tonne.

Of 1,06,970 ha, broadcasting of seeds was targeted over 43,463 ha and till July 15 broadcasting was completed over 35,625 ha.

Besides, transplantation of paddy seedlings has been undertaken over 610 ha till July 15 whereas the target is 63,327 ha.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Sambalpur, Khagendra Nath Jena said erratic rainfall has delayed agricultural works in the district.

He said although farmers have completed ploughing of land, broadcasting of seeds has been delayed due to inadequate rainfall.

In Balangir too, less rainfall has affected broadcasting of paddy seeds. The district received less rainfall in both June and July month.

In July, the normal rainfall is 202.89 mm but the district received only 123.3 mm. Similarly, 360.5 mm is the normal rainfall for July but the district received only 134.88 mm.

This year, paddy will be grown in 1.9 lakh ha.