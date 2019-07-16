Home States Odisha

Erratic rainfall hits farming in Odisha's Sambalpur

The district has received 193.67 mm rainfall between July 1 and July 15 this year while normal rainfall within this period is 429.5 mm. 

Published: 16th July 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes (Photo| Harini Nachiyar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With monsoon playing truant, agricultural activities for kharif crop season have been delayed in Sambalpur district.

The district has received 193.67 mm rainfall between July 1 and July 15 this year while normal rainfall within this period is 429.5 mm. In June, Sambalpur got 140.32 mm rainfall against the normal 221 mm.

The Agriculture Department has set a target to cultivate paddy over 1,06,970 hectares (ha) of land with production target of 3,58,346 tonne.

Of 1,06,970 ha, broadcasting of seeds was targeted over 43,463 ha and till July 15 broadcasting was completed over 35,625 ha.

Besides, transplantation of paddy seedlings has been undertaken over 610 ha till July 15 whereas the target is 63,327 ha.   

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Sambalpur, Khagendra Nath Jena said erratic rainfall has delayed agricultural works in the district.

He said although farmers have completed ploughing of land, broadcasting of seeds has been delayed due to inadequate rainfall. 

In Balangir too, less rainfall has affected broadcasting of paddy seeds. The district received less rainfall in both June and July month.

In July, the normal rainfall is 202.89 mm but the district received only 123.3 mm. Similarly, 360.5 mm is the normal rainfall for July but the district received only 134.88 mm.

This year, paddy will be grown in 1.9 lakh ha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha farmers Odisha agrarian crisis Odisha farmers crisis Sambalpur Sambalpur farmers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp