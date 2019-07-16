Odisha's VIMSAR nursing students on hunger strike

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Students of VIMSAR Nursing School launched a hunger strike from Monday demanding action against principal Snehalata Oram for alleged improprieties.

The 300 students of the school alleged that Oram has been exploiting them by seeking favours like mobile phone recharge, sarees and even cash.

The students said Oram also abused them verbally by threatening to spoil their careers if they lodged a complaint against her.

The students had apprised the Health and Family Welfare Minister of their grievances through a memorandum during the latter’s recent visit to VIMSAR following which a committee was formed to investigate into the matter.

However, the committee, in its meeting failed to reach any conclusion due to absence of a few members and intervention of the principal.

While the students staged a protest by wearing black badges last week, on Sunday they decided to launch a hunger strike until the principal was terminated.

They also intimated the same to the police. Superintendent of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora said she along with the Dean tried convincing the students to call off their strike but the latter did not relent.

She said probe into the allegations of the students is still underway. Meanwhile, Oram refuted all charges levelled against her by the students and termed them baseless.