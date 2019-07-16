Puri murder rocks Odisha Assembly as Opposition seeks CM Naveen Patnaik's reply

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The sensational murder of three brothers in broad daylight near a police outpost on the busy Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway under Satyabadi police limits of Puri district on Sunday and the firing incident at Kendrapara on Saturday rocked the Assembly forcing Speaker SN Patro for repeated adjournments of the House.

The pre-lunch session of the Assembly was washed out as opposition BJP and Congress created ruckus demanding a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

As the House assembled for the day, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik urged the Speaker to allow a discussion on the deteriorating law and order situation by suspending the Question Hour.

Members of the BJP rushed into the well of the House demanding a statement from the Chief Minister. The Speaker had to suspend the House for 10 minutes.

The BJP and Congress members continued to obstruct the proceedings by raising slogans and remained adamant on their demand for a discussion on the law and order situation.

In his bid to restore normalcy in the House, the Speaker directed Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra to give a statement.

However, opposition members rejected it and attempted to climb to the Speaker’s podium demanding a statement from the Chief Minister.

Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned it till 3 pm.

Soon after the session resumed, the opposition members created pandemonium following which the Speaker had to adjourn the House for 20 minutes and convened an all-party meeting in a bid to restore normalcy.

The Leader of Opposition slammed the Government for the rising incidents of crime and atrocities against women and minor girls. What is more glaring is the murder of three members of a family on a busy road close to a police camp set up for the Rath Yatra festival. He also cited the instance of social boycott of the family of Bidur Sahu at Bataora village in Puri district and police atrocity on women in Sundargarh district.

Puri murder rocks House

“I demanded a statement from the Chief Minister on the triple murder case as well as the firing incident that took place in Kendrapara on Saturday evening,” Naik said.

Senior Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra said, “Rath Yatra programme in Puri has not yet been over and lakhs of devotees are thronging the pilgrim town. Police personnel are camping all over the place. The law and order situation has virtually collapsed as three persons were murdered in broad daylight near a police camp.”

Mishra said the Chief Minister is in charge of Home Department. As per the tradition of democracy, he should give a statement on the issue and apprise the House of the steps taken by the Government to avert such incidents in future.

Normalcy returned to the House as the Speaker assured that he will give appropriate ruling within a day or two after examining their demand.

