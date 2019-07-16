Home States Odisha

‘Report on Ratna Bhandar missing keys under study’, says Odisha government

On June 4, 2018, the state government had announced setting up of a Judicial Commission to probe the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar. 

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government Monday said it has received the Judicial Commission’s report on the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar (temple treasury) of Shree Jaganath temple in Puri.

In a written reply to a question of Congress leader Narasingh Mishra, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said in the Assembly that the report is under examination.

Though the Judicial Commission was mandated to submit its report within three months, it was later extended for another six months.

An amount of Rs 22,27,918 was spent for the judicial inquiry, the Minister informed the Assembly.

On June 4, 2018, the state government had announced setting up of a Judicial Commission to probe the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar. 

The Minister said the state government has set up nine judicial panels since 2010 for probing various cases including the missing key of Ratna Bhandar. 

The other judicial panels were formed to investigate police firing at Gumudumaha village in Kandhamal district, SUM Hospital fire mishap and multi-crore chit fund scam.

Mishra said reports of four Judicial Commisison of inquiry have been laid before Assembly.

