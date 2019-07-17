Home States Odisha

10 arrested in two gang-rape incidents in Odisha

The five accused are 23-year-old Bikash Tirkey, 22-year-old Amit Kispatta, 19-year-old Prasant Toppo, 28-year-old Rabin Kispatta and a 17-year-old boy. 

Published: 17th July 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Ten persons including a minor were arrested by Brahmani Tarang (BT) and Sundargarh Sadar police over-involvement in two separate gang-rape incidents in the district. 

In the first incident, a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped by five persons including a minor on Monday. The victim, who was visiting her uncle in Chikatmati, was forcibly taken to the dry bed of Sankh river by the accused where they raped her, said BT IIC Santosh Jena. 

The five accused are 23-year-old Bikash Tirkey, 22-year-old Amit Kispatta, 19-year-old Prasant Toppo, 28-year-old Rabin Kispatta and a 17-year-old boy. 

In the second incident, Sundargarh Sadar police on Monday evening registered a case after a college girl alleged she was gang-raped by her five of her classmates on June 26.

She did not lodge complaint immediately after the incident out of fear and social stigma. 

Reports said the Plus-III first year student of Kinjirkela Panchayat College had gone to Sundargarh on June 26 and while returning two of her male classmates offered to drop her at college on their motorcycle.

On the way, they forcibly took her to a forest area of Putudihi under Kinjirkela police limits and committed the crime. 

In the meantime, three more of her male classmates reached the spot and joined the others. They warned her against revealing the incident before anybody.

Sundargarh (Sadar) IIC Ramakanta Sai said all the accused are adults. They have been taken into police custody and sent for medical examination. 

