45-year-old man dies in crocodile attack in Odisha 

Published: 17th July 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 45-year-old man died after being attacked by a crocodile while taking bath in Brahmani river at Sahupada village within Aul police limits near Bhitarkanika National Park here on Tuesday.  

The deceased was identified as Subash Baral.

“The incident happened at around 11.30 am when Subash was dragged into deep waters of the river by the crocodile. Some villagers raised an alarm and tried to save him but in vain,” said Mahadev Baral of Sahupada.

Subash is the latest victim of crocodile attacks which have increased in the riverside villages adjoining the national park.

This was the sixth fatal crocodile attack near Bhitarkanika in a year.

“Bhitarkanika is home to around 1,742 saltwater crocodiles. In the recent months, many crocodiles strayed out of the park areas and entered the rivers, creeks and other water bodies for laying eggs,” said Divisional Forest Officer Bimal Prasanna Acharya.

“We have repeatedly warned villagers not to enter the rivers and other water bodies in and around Bhitarkanika as these areas are infested with many estuarine crocodiles.

"The forest officials have also erected barricades around 30 ponds and river ghats in the park and its nearby areas to prevent crocodile attack,” the DFO said.

The Forest department will provide a compensation of  Rs 4 lakh to the family of Subash after inquiry, Acharya added.

