Girl’s head battered with stone for resisting rape in Odisha

The girl, who was admitted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla in a critical condition, is battling for her life.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a horrific incident, a 17-year-old girl sustained grievous head injuries after being battered with a stone by an unidentified miscreant for resisting rape at Katarbaga here on Monday.

The girl, who was admitted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in a critical condition, is battling for her life.

Sources said on Monday morning, the victim had gone to her family’s vegetable garden, about one km from her house, carrying breakfast for her father who was working there. 

After having breakfast, the father told the girl that he had some work in the bank and left. After some time, the victim’s mother reached the garden but could not find her daughter. 

She launched a frantic search and found the girl lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries near the garden. 

The girl was rushed to the Government hospital at Rengali. Subsequently, she was shifted to VIMSAR late on Monday night after her condition deteriorated.

Sambalpur Sadar Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhawani Shankar Udgata said the miscreant attacked the girl with an intention to kill her after his failed rape attempt. The girl has sustained multiple injuries on her face, eye and head.

The condition of the girl is critical and she is unable to speak. 

Police have already identified the accused and efforts are on to nab him soon, the SDPO added.

