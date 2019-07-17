Home States Odisha

Odisha government sanctions Rs 1.21 crore for elephant corridors

Under the project, the division will set up protection camps and water bodies, install solar street lights and provide alternative sources of livelihood to forest dwellers in the affected areas.

A herd of elephants moving in a forest of Dhenkanal

A herd of elephants moving in a forest of Dhenkanal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The state government has sanctioned Rs 1.21 crore under Management of Elephant Corridors project in the district for safe movement of the elephants which frequently come out of their habitation in search of food and water. 

The project will minimise the man-animal conflicts in Parjang, Gondia, Rasasingh, Hindol and Sadar blocks in the district.

Of 104 forest beats in eight ranges under Dhenkanal Forest Division, as many as 90 beats are affected due to elephant movement and man-animal conflicts.

More and more elephants are falling in wells, dying on train tracks or falling victim to retaliatory attacks after straying from corridors. 

While farmers have stopped farming in agriculture fields near to the forest due to fear of crop loss in elephant raids, the locals also live in constant dread of animal attacks.

Farming land has been reduced drastically in forest areas, locals alleged.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudarshan Patra said, “We have identified several important corridor points including Barabanka near Saranga and some places in Kamakshyanagar for the first phase of work. We are planting various saplings to be consumed by elephants in the corridor areas.”
 

