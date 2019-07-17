Home States Odisha

Odisha to have new tourism policy soon

Bhubaneshwar would soon have air connectivity with Dubai and Singapore, apart from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok currently.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism roadshow at New Delhi

Tourism roadshow at New Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will soon have a new tourism policy with attractive incentives for investors as well as agencies to boost the sector in the state. 

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said Odisha Tourism is mulling revamp of its tourism policy.

While the new policy is expected to be ready by next year, a new state-of-the-art online portal on tourism will be launched soon.

“Odisha has immense potential in this sector. We are planning to diversify the services by introducing houseboats and camping sites at destinations like Chilika and Bhitarkanika,” he said at ‘Odisha Tourism Roadshow 2019’ organised by FICCI at New Delhi on Monday.

Odisha Tourism has identified nine circuits in the state for tourism development.

Bhubaneshwar would soon have air connectivity with Dubai and Singapore, apart from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok currently, Dev added.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi stressed on the unexplored treasure-trove of tourist sites in Odisha. 

Odisha has undergone a major transformation in the last two decades and is now one of the pollution-free, safe and culturally rich states in the country, said Panigrahi.

He assured investors of full support from the State Government.

President of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha JK Mohanty urged investors to take advantage of the new policy for investments and promotions.

FICCI Tourism Committee Chairperson and CMD of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group Jyotsna Suri said since tourism has emerged as a key industry across the world for employment and income generation, Odisha can benefit as well as be benefited by the sector with increased participation by the stakeholders.

Several business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings were held during the roadshow.

Since the state has transformed itself into the sports capital of the country, focus is on to unleash tourism’s potential by fusing it with the sports sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha tourism Odisha tourism policy Odisha tourism new policy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp