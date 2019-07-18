Home States Odisha

Constable thrashes tribal widow in Odisha, arrested

The constable Anjan Pradhan had allegedly assaulted the tribal woman after making her sign a stamp paper for sale of her land.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

 BALANGIR: A constable was arrested for allegedly beating up a widow in  Balangir Town police station on Tuesday night. 

The constable Anjan Pradhan had allegedly assaulted the tribal woman after making her sign a stamp paper for sale of her land.

Pradhan was reportedly mediating between the woman, and the potential buyer of her in-laws’ paternal land, Vikash Jain. 

The matter came to fore after the woman, a resident of Gandhinagarpara area in the town lodged an FIR at Bolangir Town Police Station levelling allegations of assault against the constable.

After preliminary investigation into the incident, both Pradhan and Jain were arrested by the police. 

As per reports, the woman’s brother-in-law was trying to sell the paternal land and had asked her to sign on a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC).

When she refused to cooperate, he sought Pradhan’s help. As the woman did not budge from her stance, Pradhan took her two children to the police station and later called the woman there.  

The woman went to the police along with her father and sister and was forced to sign a stamp paper by the constable. Pradhan thrashed the widow in the police station.

She ran from the spot and was caught by the constable near Kacheri chhak where he  assaulted her again. She was rescued by some locals. 

The widow said the constable manipulated her and took the signatures. “When I came to know that he had taken my signature on the land’s stamp paper, I tried to snatch it. Then, he assaulted me,” she said.

On the other hand, Pradhan refuted the charges levelled by the widow. He said the victim might have a dispute with her brother-in-law and denied being a mediator in the case.

He also denied having taken the woman’s signature on the stamp paper relating to the sale of the land. 

Police brutality

  • The constable Anjan Pradhan had allegedly assaulted the woman after making her sign a stamp paper for sale of her land

  • As the woman did not budge from her stance, Pradhan took her 2 kids to the police station and later called here there  

  • Pradhan thrashed the widow in the police station and made her sign a stamp paper

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha tribals Odisha tribal violence
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp